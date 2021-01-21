Eric Bieniemy Sums Up His Mindset With NFL Jobs

Several assistants landed head coaching jobs over the past week, yet Eric Bieniemy remains the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bieniemy has been linked to a plethora of job openings since 2019. However, the right opportunity has not presented itself.

With the AFC Championship only three days away, Bieniemy was asked about not receiving an offer to become a head coach. His response was so impressive that it truly makes you wonder why he’s just an offensive coordinator.

“It’s always good to be mentioned and having an opportunity to pursue your dreams. And yes, I want to be a head coach, but when it’s all said and done, my job is to make sure everything we’re doing right now is not taking away from the goals we’re trying to accomplish,” Bieniemy said.

Talk about making a statement to any team who passed up on a chance to hire Bieniemy.

Andy Reid recently shared his take on this entire situation. Let’s just say that he has a ton of confidence in Bieniemy’s ability to be a head coach.

“I mean everybody knows what I think of Eric and what kind of head coach I think he’d be. Maybe the best I think I can tell you is I hope he goes to the NFC when he has that opportunity,” Reid told reporters. “Whoever gets him I think is a very lucky organization, one of the few people that I’ve come across with the leadership skills that he has, the ability to lead men in this crazy game that we’re in and for those guys through his leadership to play at a Pro Bowl level.”

Hopefully an NFL team gives Bieniemy a chance to be a head coach in the near future.