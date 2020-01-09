Eric Bieniemy’s Agent Sends Strong Message To The NFL

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed with several NFL teams for head coaching jobs the past few weeks. But much like last year, this NFL head coaching cycle didn’t land him the top job with a franchise.

Though the Browns head coaching job has yet to be filled as of writing, Bieniemy isn’t expected to get that job either. That leaves only four minority head coaches in the NFL.

And Bieniemy’s supporters are not at all pleased to see that.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports this week, Bieniemy’s agent Brian Levy called it “discouraging” to see so few minority head coaches in the NFL. Levy complained that “the standard changes” all the time, forcing him and his client to “swim against the current.”

Via Yahoo! Sports:

“I think it’s discouraging, to say the least,” Bieniemy’s agent Brian Levy said, via Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports. “We’re really trying to find out what the standard is, and every year the standard changes. We’re just trying to swim against the current.”

Under Bieniemy, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has developed into one of the best players in the league, setting tons of records in the process.

But since 2018, NFL teams have opted to go with the likes of Joe Judge, Freddie Kitchens, Vic Fangio, and Matt LaFleur as first-year head coaches, among others.

Does Levy have a point? Is the NFL changing its standard for head coaches too often?