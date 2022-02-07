Eric Bieniemy’s Contract With Chiefs Is Reportedly Expiring

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been one of Andy Reid’s top assistants during his tenure with the team. But he could be taking his talents elsewhere in 2022.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Bieniemy’s contract is expiring this year. It’s unclear whether this is a result of the Chiefs not making Bieniemy a sufficient offer or Bieniemy allowing his deal to run out.

Bieniemy has been considered one of the top assistants in the NFL for the past four years. But despite interviewing for just about every head coaching vacancy, he hasn’t been able to get the top job.

There’s no guarantee that Bieniemy’s contract expiring means he’s leaving the Chiefs. He might just be waiting for the team to up their offer.

But with all of the head coaching vacancies now full, Bieniemy has very little leverage to work with right now.

#Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract is expiring, per sources. So after getting passed over for head coaching opportunities again, Bieniemy could either return to Kansas City or be a hot free-agent OC target elsewhere. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2022

As a player, Eric Bieniemy was a star running back who led Colorado to a national title in 1990. He then enjoyed a nine-year NFL career before going into coaching.

Bieniemy served as the Minnesota Vikings’ running backs coach during Adrian Peterson’s first few seasons. He also helped turn Jamaal Charles into one of the league’s most prolific runners early in Andy Reid’s tenure.

But since 2018, he’s been widely credited with the incredible growth of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Bieniemy has overseen a Chiefs offense that has been to four straight AFC Championship Games.

Will Eric Bieniemy return to the Chiefs, or will he pursue greener pastures?