Eric Bienimey Shares Cool Detail Of Le’Veon Bell’s Chiefs Decision

New Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell isn’t trying to take Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s job in Kansas City. Instead, he’s just trying to help his new team win.

Bell has been cited as a locker room cancer of sorts over the years. But Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienimey revealed an interesting tidbit on Thursday about Bell’s decision, contradicting previous rumors.

Bell reportedly contacted Edwards-Helaire before signing with Kansas City. Edwards-Helaire – the Chiefs’ current starting running back – has been phenomenal in his young NFL career thus far. Bell’s contact with Edwards-Helaire was to assure him he’s wasn’t trying to take his starting gig.

If true, this essentially proves Bell is in Kansas City to win football games rather than boost his individual ego.

Chiefs OC Eric Bienimey said Le'Veon Bell reached out to Clyde Edwards-Helaire before signing to let CEH know he didn't want to come in and step on his toes, also checked to see if CEH was OK with him signing here. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) October 22, 2020

It’s unlikely Le’Veon Bell is capable of upending Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting gig, anyways. The former LSU star has been one of the NFL’s best backs this season. Not to mention, Bell didn’t play very well with the Jets.

But there’s no doubt the Kansas City coaching staff will find ways to get the ball in the hands of Bell this season. The former star running back has the talent to make a major impact for an offense already unstoppable.

We’ll likely get our first glimpse of Bell in a Chiefs uniform this weekend when Kansas City travels to Denver to take on the Broncos in an AFC West showdown.