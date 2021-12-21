ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Tough News For Chiefs Fans

This past weekend, COVID-19 ravaged a number of teams around the NFL, leading to widespread positive tests and three different postponements.

Now heading into Week 16, it doesn’t look like the virus is done affecting the league.

The Kansas City Chiefs received additional bad news regarding the health of their roster on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell are being placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon.

The three players are just the latest members of the Chiefs to hit the list this week. Star tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and defensive back Chavarius Ward all received the same designation on Monday.

The Chiefs expect more players to return positive tests in the coming days. As one source told Schefter, “it’s a mess.”

The COVID-19 outbreak comes at a horrendous time for the 10-4 Chiefs, who took over the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday. With the playoffs on the horizon, Kansas City had all of the momentum until the positives tests start to pour in this week.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Chiefs are still scheduled to take on the Steelers this upcoming Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET. However, if the situation gets worse over the course of the week, the NFL might be forced to take action once again.

Stay tuned for more news out of Kansas City as the week progresses.