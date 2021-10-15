ESPN Analyst: Chiefs Have ‘Must Win’ Game On Sunday

Surprisingly, the Kansas City Chiefs are in last place in the AFC West through the first five games of the season. It’s unfamiliar territory for the reigning AFC champions, and ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich believes their season might just be on the line this Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, Ninkovich went as far as to say this Sunday’s game should be labeled “must-win” for the Chiefs. That’s because he can’t see them overcoming a 2-4 start to the 2021 season.

“Kansas City cannot lose this football game,” Ninkovich said. “If they lose this game, it’s over in Kansas City. It’s going to be insane if they lose this football game.”

That being said, Ninkovich thinks the Chiefs will rise up to the occasion and get back in the win column this Sunday.

.@ninko50 thinks Sunday's game against Washington is a MUST WIN for the Chiefs 👀 "If they lose this game, it's over in Kansas City." pic.twitter.com/oIDCrXks5J — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 15, 2021

While the defense has been the main issue for Kansas City, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently took accountability for the the team’s struggles. Believe it or not, he has already thrown six interceptions.

“It starts with me,” Mahomes said, via ESPN. “It’s something I’ve not usually done in my career, but I have to reevaluate where I’m at, what decisions I’m making. I’ve been a crazier player as far as scrambling and making throws. But in my career I’ve never been someone who throws a lot of interceptions. I have to look at it now, reevaluate what I’m doing, and I have to cut it out.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs will try to get out to a hot start this Sunday against a Washington defense that has been awful this season.

[Get Up]