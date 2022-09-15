ESPN Analyst Has Bold Comment About Chiefs Offense Without Tyreek Hill

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 after a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Despite not having Tyreek Hill at their disposal anymore, the Kanas City Chiefs looked explosive in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

During this Thursday's edition of NFL Live, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky made a very interesting comment about Kansas City's offense without Hill.

Orlovsky believes the Chiefs will be more difficult to stop on offense now that Hill is off the roster.

"It's formation diversity now. I thought they'd be more difficult to plan for," Orlovsky said. "I think they're more difficult to play against now after watching Week 1. It allows them to do exactly what they want to do with Andy Reid."

Orlovsky believes these diverse formations will simplify the game for the Chiefs.

"Patrick [Mahomes] now gets to the line of scrimmage and the defense is really telling him where to throw the football. In the past, it's been start this play with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce and then move onto someone else."

Patrick Mahomes spread the football around in Week 1, completing passes to Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Jerick McKinnon, Noah Gray and Jody Fortson.

The Chiefs' new-look offense will be in action this Thursday evening against the Los Angeles Chargers.