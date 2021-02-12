ESPN Analyst Names “Most Intriguing Fit” For J.J. Watt

Earlier Friday, the Houston Texans made the surprising decision to release star pass rusher J.J. Watt.

In a video he posted to social media, Watt said he approached the team brass asking to be released from the final year of his contract. While the team could have said no and traded him, the Texans released him, which will allow him to sign wherever he wants.

Immediately after the news broke, potential landing spots starting being mentioned. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers were two early contenders, but there are plenty of teams that could use a pass rusher like Watt.

One of which just played in the Super Bowl. ESPN’s Marcus Spears highlighted the Kansas City Chiefs as an “intriguing” fit for Watt.

“The most intriguing fit for me is Kansas City,” Spears said on NFL Live. “No. 1 because I watched the Super Bowl and they do need pass rush help. You have Chris Jones on that defensive line along with Frank Clark who can rush the passer.”

.@mspears96 sees Kansas City as a potential landing spot for @JJWatt 👀 pic.twitter.com/SQ6CxrIetK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 12, 2021

Spears then likened the move to something the Denver Broncos pulled off en route to a Super Bowl title.

“I saw a player leave and it wasn’t under the same circumstances – it was more of a money situation,” he said. “But I saw DeMarcus Ware leave and was opposite of Von Miller and they won a Super Bowl.”

Where will Watt play next?