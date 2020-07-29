ESPN Analyst Names New Landing Spot For RB Devonta Freeman

A few months ago, the Atlanta Falcons decided it was time to split with running back Devonta Freeman – who is in search of a larger contract.

Instead, the Falcons turned their attention to former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley. That left Freeman out in the cold and in search of a new opportunity.

The former Pro Bowl running back has been linked to several teams. The most common landing spot among analysts’ predictions is the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, a new landing spot potentially opened on Wednesday afternoon. Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season.

“Damien Williams informed the club of his decision to opt out of the 2020 season,” general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. With Williams gone, that opens the door for Freeman, according to ESPN analyst Mike Clay.

“Devonta Freeman is a fit for the Chiefs. He’s not as big as Damien, but has a ton of experience in a pass-heavy offense. Curious to see if they take a look,” Clay said on Twitter.

Devonta Freeman is a fit for the Chiefs. He's not as big as Damien, but has a ton of experience in a pass-heavy offense. Curious to see if they take a look. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) July 29, 2020

Freeman spent six seasons in Atlanta, making the Pro Bowl during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

However, in the few years since that last Pro Bowl appearance, the former Florida State star has struggled with injuries. He played in just two games during the 2018 season and missed another two games last year.

Will he find a new landing spot soon?