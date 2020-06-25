ESPN Analyst Poses Controversial Patrick Mahomes Question

Patrick Mahomes has only played three NFL seasons, but they’ve resulted in an MVP award and a Super Bowl championship.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been so good during his first two seasons a starter that he has analysts posing pretty wild questions.

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark posed one on Wednesday evening.

“Has Patrick Mahomes already done enough to be the number 1 overall draft pick in a redraft of every football player that has ever played the game? If not him then who?” Clark asked.

Mahomes is incredible and athletes typically get better over time, so it’s probably not that ridiculous of a question.

The Chiefs quarterback could very well be the most-talented player at his position in NFL history. And no position is more important than quarterback.

But most fans aren’t buying that hypothetical from Clark.

“I love (Ryan Clark) but seriously! Lawrence Taylor revolutionized the sport and changed the game and schemes forever. He or Jim Brown are #1. I love Mahomes but he doesn’t even make the first round of a redraft of every player who has ever played the game,” one fan responded.

“How bout No. All time? Montana, Brady, Bradshaw. When you get your jewelry collection over 3, get back to us,” another said.

“For argument sake, I will say John Elway or Lawrence Taylor? These guys are two cats who could play with anyone around them,” one fan added.

Who would you take No. 1 overall in a re-draft of every NFL player in history?