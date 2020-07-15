ESPN Analyst Ranks 5 Most ‘Stacked’ NFL Offenses

The old saying “defenses win championships” might have to get thrown in the trash due to the NFL’s recent trend. High-flying offenses have taken over the league. After all, Patrick Mahomes just led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title.

In honor of the season being less than a month away, ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell released his power rankings for the top five offenses in the NFL based on their arsenal of weapons.

Kansas City claimed the No. 1 spot on Barnwell’s list. The defending champions have Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins. It also helps they have Mahomes distributing the football.

Though it might shock several NFL fans, the Cleveland Browns are actually second on the list for most “stacked” offenses. To be fair, Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb, Austin Hooper and Jarvis Landry form one of the best supporting casts in the league.

Here’s the full top five from Barnwell:

Tampa Bay made the list without playing a single down with Tom Brady under center yet. That’s probably due to the fact that we already know how dangerous Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are together.

It’s fascinating to see that New Orleans didn’t make the cut. Drew Brees has a plethora of weapons to utilize in Jared Cook, Alvin Kamara, Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas.

We’ll find out in the coming months if the Chiefs are truly the No. 1 offense in the NFL.