ESPN Analyst: “The Chiefs Are Not A Good Football Team”

The Kansas City Chiefs entered this season with “Super Bowl or bust” expectations. As we enter Week 8 of the 2021 season, it’s fair to say the reigning AFC champions have been the most dissapointing team in the league thus far.

Last Sunday, the Chiefs were blown out on the road by the Tennessee Titans. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t get anything going for his offense, finishing the game with 206 passing yards and an interception.

During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark addressed the Chiefs’ struggles this season. He made it clear that he doesn’t believe this rough patch is just a fluke.

“The Chiefs stink,” Clark said. “Absolutely! The Chiefs are not a good football team.”

.@Realrclark25 is not beating around the bush anymore 😳 "The Chiefs stink! Absolutely! The Chiefs are not a good football team." pic.twitter.com/gCFWulx49N — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 29, 2021

So, how can the Chiefs get back on the right track? Clark thinks it’s up to Mahomes to basically put the team on his back and avoid making careless mistakes.

“But it’s a very fixable thing offensively. I don’t know how fixable it is defensively,” Clark explained. “Offensively, you have a guy like Patrick Mahomes, who I think is starting to understand that he has to change some things about himself. You listen to Acho say ‘Go back to the basics, go back to the fundamentals.’ He ain’t never did the fundamentals. Those are all the things we always loved about him.

“We loved the fact that he was on prime time in his first year starting and he threw a football with his left hand in Denver. We loved the fact that he threw no-look passes. We applauded him when he rolled to his right, threw back across his body to Tyreek Hill against the Baltimore Ravens and Tyreek scored and they won the game late. These are all the things we’ve loved about Patrick Mahomes. What he’s going to have to understand is this team isn’t good enough to support him.”

Mahomes has taken accountability for his rough start to the 2021 season. He told reporters that he needs to be better moving forward.

The Chiefs will host the New York Giants this upcoming Monday. We’ll find out then if Mahomes can get the Chiefs back in the win column.