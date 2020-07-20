ESPN Analyst Says Patrick Mahomes Would ‘Struggle’ On 1 Contender

It’s tough to imagine Patrick Mahomes struggling in the NFL after what’s been a historic start to his career. But former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich believes if Mahomes played for the Baltimore Ravens, he wouldn’t be having the success he’s having now.

Mahomes did the impossible this last season, leading the Chiefs to the pinnacle of the NFL. Kansas City’s 2020 Super Bowl was the organization’s first in 50 years.

There’s no doubt the Chiefs offense as a whole is special. But Mahomes is clearly the fuel that keeps the engine running. No. 15 would likely have the same kind of success he had with the Chiefs in 2020 with any other organization in the NFL – except one, according to a former NFL linebacker.

Rob Ninkovich believes Patrick Mahomes would struggle if he played for the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have a superstar quarterback of their own in Lamar Jackson. Mahomes’ skill-set differs greatly from that of Jackson’s abilities.

.@ninko50 says that if Patrick Mahomes were on the Ravens, he would struggle without all the Chiefs' offensive talent, whereas Lamar Jackson would win back-to-back MVPs with Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/z01A8Q5WIx — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 20, 2020

There’s been some crazy sports takes over the years, but this may be one of the craziest. Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t struggle playing for any organization in the NFL.

Mahomes’ is surrounded by talented offensive players on the Kansas City Chiefs. But it’s Mahomes that’s been the savior of the Kansas City franchise. Without him, the Chiefs probably don’t make the playoffs.

Fortunately for Chiefs fans, Mahomes won’t be playing for a new team anytime soon.