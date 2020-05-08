ESPN Analysts Predict Super Bowl Matchup After Schedule Release

While we’ve known for a while which teams would play each other in the regular season, yesterday’s NFL schedule release has made the road to Super Bowl LV a lot clearer.

The Chiefs, Ravens, Rams, Cowboys and Buccaneers are just a few teams set to be in primetime five times this season. But no number of primetime games will make getting to the postseason any easier.

ESPN’s NFL experts have weighed in on who we’re likely to see on February 7 at Raymond James Stadium. Unsurprisingly, two teams stood out from the crowd: The Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.

The reigning Super Bowl champions and NFC South juggernauts both got five of ESPN’s seven voting analysts to pick them to reach Super Bowl LV. Four of them have Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees facing off.

Here is the breakdown of the ESPN analysts’ vote:

Matt Bowen : Chiefs over Saints

: Chiefs over Saints Jeremy Fowler : Ravens over Seahawks

: Ravens over Seahawks Dan Graziano : Saints over Ravens

: Saints over Ravens Jason Reid : Chiefs over Saints

: Chiefs over Saints Aaron Schatz : Saints over Chiefs

: Saints over Chiefs Kevin Seifert : Chiefs over Buccaneers

: Chiefs over Buccaneers Field Yates: Saints over Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens were the only other AFC team to get a pick (two), while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks got one vote each.

Of those seven picks, it was a 3-3 tie between the Chiefs and Saints. The Ravens got the seventh vote.

Anything can happen in the NFL, but right now it looks like the long-awaited Mahomes-Brees postseason game is the pick.

Do you agree?