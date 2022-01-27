ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Chiefs vs. Bengals

After a wacky divisional-round weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged from the chaos to advance one step closer to the Super Bowl.

This weekend, the two teams will meet in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs (12-5) and the Bengals (10-7) will take the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. Just a few days out from the game, the ESPN computer has made a prediction for the outcome.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Chiefs have a 69.6% chance to come out on top and advance to the Super Bowl this weekend. The Bengals have just a 30.4% chance to win the AFC Championship.

Although both teams ended up in the conference championship game, each one took a drastically different route to get there.

The Chiefs got off to a dreadful start to the 2021 season. After falling to 2-3 through the first five weeks, many started to write off the defending AFC champions.

Of course, that turned out to be a mistake. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense re-found their stride, while the defense finally improved enough to keep Kansas City in games. The Super Bowl LIV winners stormed to the No. 2 seed and blew by the Pittsburgh Steelers, before winning a shootout against the Buffalo Bills this past weekend.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have grown into a legitimate title threat already in Joe Burrow’s second season under center. The former LSU star quarterback powered Cincinnati to an AFC North division championship with a little help from Ja’Marr Chase and his talented receiving core.

In the playoffs, the Bengals have had to battle, but they’ve come out with back-to-back, one-score victories. Cincinnati beat the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans thanks to strong performances from the defense and confident showings from Burrow.

The Chiefs and the Bengals will meet this Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m ET.

The game will air on CBS.