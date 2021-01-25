Super Bowl LV is officially set. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kansas City advanced to Super Bowl LV by blowing out Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 38-24 Sunday night. Mahomes was terrific, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ explosive offense in a 31-26 NFC Championship win. Brady wasn’t perfect (280 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions), but he made just enough plays to outduel Rodgers.

The storylines are writing themselves for this season’s big game. Mahomes has an opportunity to take the torch from Brady and run with it. Brady, meanwhile, has a chance to cement his status as the greatest player in NFL history.

ESPN’s computer has released its early prediction for Super Bowl LV, and it’s expecting a close game. ESPN gives Kansas City just a 52.1 percent chance of beating Brady and the Bucs.

It looks like ESPN is expecting a close game. So are we.

Tom Brady continues to defy all odds at 43 years old. The stage has never been too big for him. Plus, the Bucs defense has never looked better.

Patrick Mahomes would love to create his own dynasty in Kansas City by winning his second-straight Super Bowl. If the Chiefs play like they did in the AFC Championship, Tampa Bay’s in trouble.

The Chiefs square off with the Bucs on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Which team will take home the Lombardi Trophy?