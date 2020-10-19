ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Chiefs vs. Bills

Two of the AFC’s hottest teams do battle on Monday Night Football as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs are 4-1 and coming off a disheartening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. But the offense was far from the biggest problem in that game as Patrick Mahomes and company put up 32 points in the losing effort. That said, he wasn’t perfect and needs to avoid taking sacks and making costly turnovers.

The same can probably be said of 4-1 Buffalo, who are similarly coming off their first loss of the season at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Bills QB Josh Allen had his first truly bad game of the season, tossing two interceptions in his least productive game of 2020.

There may not be a better spot for both teams to get back on track than this game. The winner will move to two games ahead in their respective division.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Chiefs-Bills game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Kansas City has this game on lock. The computer model gives the Chiefs a 67.1-percent chance to win their game against the Bills.

While the Chiefs won’t have the services of newly-signed running back Le’Veon Bell tonight, they seem to have more than enough weapons to deal with whatever Buffalo may throw at them on defense.

The game will be played at 5:00 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.