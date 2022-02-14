ESPN Ranks The NFL’s No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN has ranked the NFL’s top team heading into next season and it’s not the Los Angeles Rams.

Instead, the network has decided to rank the Kansas City Chiefs at the top. The Rams come in at the third spot behind both the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

The top thing for the Chiefs this offseason is to repair the rush, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

“The Chiefs went from 11th in sacks in their Super Bowl 2019 season to 19th in 2020 to 29th this season,” Teicher wrote. “They will never get the defensive consistency they desire without turning around this trend, as coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system is based on getting pressure on the opposing quarterback.”

“The Chiefs can build around Chris Jones, but Melvin Ingram III and Jarran Reed are prospective free agents while Frank Clark’s contract might be too expensive for the Chiefs to give him another season. Some creative solutions might be in order, but improving the pass rush is a priority.”

It’s no surprise that the Chiefs would be near the top but to see them above the Rams is a bit surprising considering that they just won the Super Bowl.

Next time they might have to let some of the offseason play out before putting a team who didn’t win this year above the team that did.