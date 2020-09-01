ESPN Ranks The Top 10 Players In The NFL Right Now

When NFL Network released its Top 100 rankings for the 2019 season, plenty of fans were up in arms about the list. That hasn’t been the case for the latest rankings from ESPN though.

ESPN ranked the top 100 players in the NFL heading into the 2020 regular season. The top player on the list was none other than Patrick Mahomes, who is coming off an incredible postseason run with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Right behind Mahomes on the list is Aaron Donald. He’s one of two defensive players to crack the top 10 – Stephon Gilmore is the other.

The top 10 for ESPN includes three other quarterbacks in addition to Mahomes, which are Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson.

While quarterbacks mostly dominated the top 10, ESPN did give a ton of credit to four outstanding playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. DeAndre Hopkins, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Michael Thomas all ranked toward the top of the list.

Here’s how the top 10 from ESPN shaped out:

The NFL season is 9️⃣ days away. It's time for our annual ranking of the league's top 100 players: https://t.co/SugdwaUe8D pic.twitter.com/yWXOu1ECSW — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2020

Fans will obviously argue over who did and didn’t make the top 10. Overall though, it’s a solid list from ESPN.

Myles Garrett, Tyreek Hill and Julio Jones were right on the cusp of making the top 10. Nonetheless, all three players are exceptional in their own right.

What do you think about this list from ESPN?