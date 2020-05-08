ESPN Releases Schedule For All Monday Night Football Games

It’s time to mark your calendars, football fans. The 2020 Monday Night Football week-by-week schedule was released Thursday evening.

The first Monday of the 2020 season will feature two contests. The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants followed followed by the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

Week 3 features a major AFC battle as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Ravens in Baltimore on Sept. 28th. The Ravens return to Monday Night Football on Dec. 14th to take on the Browns in Cleveland.

The new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers – now led by Tom Brady – have two MNF contests this upcoming season. Brady and Bucs will visit the Giants (Nov. 2nd) before returning to MNF just three weeks later to host the Los Angeles Rams (Nov. 23rd). Here’s a full look at the 2020 Monday Night Football schedule, courtesy of ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

The Monday Night Football schedule for the 2020 season: pic.twitter.com/I4dNEcYofp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2020

The NFL is hoping the 2020 Monday Night Football lineup attracts more viewers than it did last season.

Monday night games like Kansas City-Baltimore should attract a large audience. Brady and the Bucs should also do well in Weeks 8 and 11.

Which Monday Night Football match-up are you most looking forward to this season?