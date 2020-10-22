ESPN Reveals The Message 1 Chiefs Star Texted Le’Veon Bell

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones appears to have played a role in his team signing running back Le’Veon Bell.

The Chiefs swooped in and landed Bell days after he was released by the New York Jets earlier this month. Their main competition was the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, but in the end, a chance to play for the defending Super Bowl champions was too much for Bell to pass up.

Again, he also got a bit of a push from Jones, Kansas City’s All-Pro defensive tackle. ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted on Wednesday that Bell and Jones work out together in the offseason, and that Jones tried to lure Bell to the Chiefs in free agency in 2019.

“When he was released by the #Jets, Jones texted Bell, “Don’t make the same mistake again,” Werder said.

On Wednesday, Bell told reporters he thinks playing for innovative head coach Andy Reid will be “magnificent for me.”

“When I decided to come here, I already knew the weapons and there’s only football to go around,” Bell said yesterday. “I think it’s going to be a lot of opportunity to kinda show what I can do with some space, running routes. I think this offense is really fit for my skill set.”

Le’Veon Bell wasn’t cleared to make his Kansas City debut on Monday night, but he could see the field as soon as this weekend. The Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET.