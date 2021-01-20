ESPN Writer Shares Update On Eric Bieniemy’s Texans Interview

The Spun

As he prepares for the upcoming AFC Championship Game, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy remains a candidate for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job.

Bieniemy was one of four candidates who interviewed with the Texans on Monday. ESPN senior writer Jason Reid has some intel on how the meeting went.

On Tuesday, Reid said he heard from two separate sources that the 51-year-old Bieniemy interviewed well in Houston.

Bieniemy has the backing of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reportedly is fed up with the franchise and could want out. Hiring Bieniemy could be a way for the Texans brass to try and get back in Watson’s good graces.

There’s no guarantee they do that though, which means the longtime Andy Reid assistant could be shut out of the hiring cycle once again this offseason.

The Eagles are the only other team still looking for a head coach, and they have yet to speak with Bieniemy, though the team did reportedly put out a request to interview him.


