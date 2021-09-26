On Sunday afternoon, the football world received a scare when it was revealed that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the team’s game early.

According to a report from NFL Network’s James Palmer, Reid was transported to the hospital. “Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance,” Palmer reported on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Thankfully, it seemed like it was only a precaution. Later Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered a new update on Reid. He said Reid was in “good spirits” when he left for the hospital.

“Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid was transported by ambulance to a local hospital following Sunday’s game,” the report said. “A source close to Reid told @espn and @JeffDarlington that the Chiefs’ HC was in good spirits when he departed for precautionary observation after he felt ill.”

Hopefully, as the report first stated, this was just a precaution. Details in why he was transported to the hospital remain unknown at this time.

We’ll have the latest on Reid as it becomes available.