ESPN’s Adam Schefter Offers New Update On Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

A closeup of Andy Reid wearing all Kansas City Chiefs gear.DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs works the sidelines against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the football world received a scare when it was revealed that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the team’s game early.

According to a report from NFL Network’s James Palmer, Reid was transported to the hospital. “Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance,” Palmer reported on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Thankfully, it seemed like it was only a precaution. Later Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered a new update on Reid. He said Reid was in “good spirits” when he left for the hospital.

“Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid was transported by ambulance to a local hospital following Sunday’s game,” the report said. “A source close to Reid told @espn and @JeffDarlington that the Chiefs’ HC was in good spirits when he departed for precautionary observation after he felt ill.”

Hopefully, as the report first stated, this was just a precaution. Details in why he was transported to the hospital remain unknown at this time.

We’ll have the latest on Reid as it becomes available.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.