ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Names “Biggest Threat” To Chiefs In AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the dominant power in the AFC for two years now. But ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believes that one team is their “biggest threat” in 2021 and maybe beyond.

On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Greeny called the Cleveland Browns “the single biggest threat to Kansas City in the AFC going into this season”. He highlighted some of their recent free agent and draft moves as big reasons that they’ll be so good.

“I believe the Browns are the single biggest threat to Kansas City in the AFC going into this season, and that’s inclusive of Buffalo and absolutely everybody else,” Greeny said.

It’s been an eventful offseason for the Browns to be sure. They augmented their already-stout defensive line with Pro Bowlers Jadeveon Clowney and Malik Jackson. Then in the draft they addressed their other defensive needs with CB Greg Newsome II and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The Cleveland Browns went 11-5 in 2020, their best record since the franchise returned in 1999. They followed up that regular season record with their first playoff win in 25 years, beating the rival Pittsburgh Steelers to reach the AFC Divisional Round.

The Browns were stopped short by the Chiefs, but ended the season with their heads held high.

With a second year with Kevin Stefanski at the helm, and renewed faith in QB Baker Mayfield, the Browns will certainly be among the most confident teams in the league.

Will the Cleveland Browns challenge for the AFC in 2021?