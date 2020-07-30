ESPN’s Mina Kimes Ranks The NFL’s Top 5 Players

NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list sparked plenty of debates on social media due to several controversial decisions, which includes not ranking Patrick Mahomes as the No. 1 player in the league.

Lamar Jackson took home the No. 1 spot on the list with Russell Wilson right behind him. Aaron Donald claimed the No. 3 spot for this year’s list, making him the top-rated defensive player in the NFL.

Since the “NFL 100” list was greeted with so many negative reviews, a plethora of analysts are revealing their own rankings on Twitter. ESPN personality Mina Kimes unveiled her top five players on Wednesday night.

Kimes went with the no-brainer decision at No. 1 by giving that spot to Patrick Mahomes. The rest of her top five includes Aaron Donald, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and George Kittle, respectively.

Kittle didn’t crack the top five for the NFL Network’s list, but the All-Pro tight end is undoubtedly one of the best players in the game.

1. Mahomes 2. Donald 3. Wilson 4. Jackson 5. Kittle 6. Justin Paul Tucker — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 30, 2020

Michael Thomas is the only name to make the top five for the “NFL 100” that didn’t make it on Kimes’ list as well.

It’s tough to come up with a top 100 that won’t spark outrage from at least a few of the 32 fan bases. That being said, NFL Network’s list seemed a bit more controversial this year.

Football fans usually don’t all agree, but it appears most think Mahomes deserved to be first on the list.