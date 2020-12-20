Everyone Had Same Reaction To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has NFL fans drooling over his latest touchdown pass.

The Kansas City Chiefs just took the lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon, thanks to a ridiculously perfect throw from the star quarterback.

Mahomes found Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman in the back corner of the end zone, surrounded by defenders, but the pass was perfect.

Hardman caught the 5-yard touchdown pass just before going out of bounds. The Chiefs now lead the Saints, 21-15, on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the play:

It’s simply ridiculous how perfect that throw was:

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans across the country are using one word to describe the play by Mahomes: Perfect.

“That catch was amazing. Mahomes threw a perfect ball to that spot somehow and Hardman made a spectacular toe drag play. Just give em the trophy, they can’t be killed,” one fan wrote.

“Seriously.. that throw by Mahomes was crazy perfect..” another fan added.

“Perfect throw by Mahomes. Sheesh,” one fan wrote.

The Chiefs now lead the Saints, 21-15, in what could be a Super Bowl preview. The finish to this one can be seen on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are on the call for the big-time matchup.