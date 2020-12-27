The Spun

Everyone Had Same Reaction To The Chiefs’ Trick Play

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Tampa Bay.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass in the third quarter during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the NFL, but Andy Reid and Co. tried to do too much against the Atlanta Falcons today.

Kansas City ran a crazy trick play on a 4th and 1 attempt near midfield. The play did not work, resulting in an interception for the Falcons.

The trick play included multiple pitches and a deep pass from a wide receiver.

Check it out:

Everyone seems to be on the same page here: That’s trying too hard, Kansas City.

“I really don’t like the phrase “too cute” when it comes to football plays. I think we’re way too quick to say that a fourth-down playcall that fails was a bad idea. …that Chiefs play on fourth down was too cute,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote.

“On 4th and 1 Andy Reid tries to go “genius” on Atl, calls a spin-motion toss-sweep throwback from Watkins to Mahomes running a 30-yd wheel route down near goal line – intercepted. Looks foolish when it doesn’t work,” FOX Sports 1’s Skip Bayless wrote.

The Chiefs are 13-1, two games up on everyone in the AFC, so they’re in position to try some crazy stuff. However, this play is probably one that should be put away for good.


