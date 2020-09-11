On Thursday night, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans in the first game of the 2020 season.

Unsurprisingly, the Chiefs got off to a hot start and looked to have scored the first touchdown of the game. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for a long touchdown pass.

Unfortunately, Robinson wasn’t able to hang on. Deshaun Watson and the Texans took advantage, scoring the first touchdown of the game and the 2020 season.

Not long later, Watson had the Texans on the move again. During a play in the first half, the former Clemson star ran out of bounds to evade tacklers and ended up on the Chiefs sideline.

He decided to have a quick seat next to Mahomes on the Chiefs bench.

Check it out.

Of course, it wasn’t long before the jokes started to fly in – at the expense of the Chicago Bears.

"Can you believe the Bears passed on both of us?" (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/y2XSFMqNLN — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 11, 2020

The Bears famously – or infamously if you’re a Bears fan – decided to draft former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

To make matters worse, the Bears traded up to draft him. To make matters ever worse, both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson went several picks later at No. 10 and No. 12 respectively.

Both Mahomes and Watson have had playoff success, with the former leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl last season.