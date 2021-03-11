Patrick Mahomes can only do so much when he’s running for his life because of poor offensive line play by the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ll have to improve the unit ahead of the 2021 season, a task the organization is already working to accomplish.

The Chiefs released both of their former starting tackles in left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz on Thursday. The move clears plenty of cap space for the organization as it looks to improve the offensive line unit with younger and cheaper players.

The decision to release both Fisher and Schwartz is nothing short of stunning, though. The Chiefs don’t have many adequate replacement options at the moment. The organization clearly believe it can find those replacements through free agency or the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

Regardless, we all saw how poor Kansas City offensive line play impacted Mahomes during Super Bowl LV. It might be an even worse situation in the upcoming 2021 season if the Chiefs don’t find adequate replacements for Fisher and Schwartz.

Everyone’s making the same joke about Mahomes today. Take a look.

Patrick Mahomes next season pic.twitter.com/AYt6vw4POp — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 11, 2021

The Chiefs’ top priority this off-season is rebuilding their offensive line. They took the first and toughest step on Thursday with the release of Fisher and Schwartz.

The move clears up over $18 million in cap space for Kansas City to now utilize. The Chiefs will most likely use it on offensive linemen. Some speculate the organization may also wind up trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft to acquire one of the top tackle prospects.

Either way, the Chiefs need to build a wall to protect Patrick Mahomes. Failure to do so may end the supposed Kansas City dynasty sooner than expected.