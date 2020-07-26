Ezekiel Elliott Uses 1 Word To Describe Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Over the last two seasons, Patrick Mahomes has established himself not only as the best quarterback in the NFL but also as

NFL Network’s annual Top 100 list premieres starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET. When they get to the No. 1 spot, it will be a major upset if Mahomes is not the one occupying it.

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who sung Mahomes’ praises on the Top 100 broadcast. The NFL Network released a clip of Elliott this morning describing Mahomes as “special” as he recounts the Super Bowl MVP leading the Chiefs back from a 24-0 deficit against the Houston Texans in the AFC playoffs.

“So I said to my boy, if there’s any quarterback that I would bet on right now in this situation, it would be him,” Elliott said.

“He’s just special.”

“Pat Mahomes… he’s just special.” 👏 Find out where the Super Bowl MVP lands in the #NFLTop100… 📺: NFL Top 100 | Premieres TODAY (8pm ET) on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/xv4MC5fvGI — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 26, 2020

After winning MVP of the NFL in 2018 and winning a Super Bowl in 2019, it will be hard for Mahomes to possibly take his game to another level in 2020. He’s already on top of the sport.

However, given his insane talent and obvious laser focus, we wouldn’t put it past him to take yet another leap.