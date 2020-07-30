Fans Are Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes’ NFL 100 Ranking

On Wednesday night, the NFL revealed the final 10 names on its “NFL 100” list which ranks the best players in the league, as voted by other players.

Things turned controversial when the NFL announced the top five. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes slotted in at No. 4 – the same ranking he had in last year’s list.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was No. 3, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was No. 2 and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was No. 1 on the list. Despite his immense success in his first three seasons, the former Texas Tech star still couldn’t reach No. 1.

“Patrick Mahomes is the youngest player to win both NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in NFL history, the fastest player to 9,000+ yards and 75+ TDs in league history and the only QB to lead 3+ double-digit comebacks in the same postseason in NFL history. No. 4, eh?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes is the youngest player to win both NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in NFL history, the fastest player to 9,000+ yards and 75+ TDs in league history and the only QB to lead 3+ double-digit comebacks in the same postseason in NFL history. No. 4, eh? 🤔 https://t.co/AzWBdPLSP3 — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) July 30, 2020

Chiefs fans weren’t the only ones to suggest Mahomes should be higher in the rankings. NFL analysts from around the sports world also weighed in, making it clear there aren’t three better players than Mahomes on the planet.

Of course, Russell Wilson and Aaron Donald have proved they are among the best at their respective positions. Lamar Jackson set the NFL rushing record for a quarterback and led the league in passing touchdowns en route to the MVP award in 2019.

But are they better than Mahomes? Fans don’t think so.