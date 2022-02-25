Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has officially landed a new gig for the 2022 season. On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that Nagy will join their staff.

This is Nagy’s second stint with the franchise. He’ll be the senior assistant and quarterbacks coach for the team this fall.

Nagy started his coaching career in Kansas City in 2013. After spending three seasons as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach, he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

The Bears hired Nagy in 2018 as their head coach. Though his tenure in the Windy City ended on a sour note, Nagy did have a 34-31 record in a four-year span.

Despite his familiarity with the organization, some Chiefs fans are upset that Nagy is back on Andy Reid’s coaching staff.

“Oh no, honey. What is you doing,” one fan tweeted.

Oh no, honey. What is you doing https://t.co/9FaYnCAEw2 — Unmock (@LaundryBoyJake) February 25, 2022

“I have no comment,” another fan said.

I have no comment. https://t.co/nqhW6aLFbq — Charlie Brault (@Chabraulter) February 25, 2022

Not every fan in Kansas City is upset about this move. There are a few fans who believe Nagy could end up being a savvy addition to the Chiefs’ staff for the 2022 season.

The Chiefs needed a new quarterbacks coach since they lost Mike Kafka to the New York Giants earlier this offseason.

Nagy’s track record as a head coach isn’t very impressive, but he has shown in the past that he can thrive in a lesser role.