Former Chiefs Starter Eric Fisher Reportedly Meeting With AFC Team

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put constant pressure on Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs opted to overhaul his protection this offseason. In what became one of many moves for the 2020 runner-ups, the organization released long-time starting left tackle Eric Fisher.

However, it doesn’t look like the former No. 1 pick will be out of a job for too long.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Fisher plans to visit with the Indianapolis Colts later this week. At the age of 30, his best football may be behind him, but he could prove to be a valuable veteran in Indy.

The biggest question mark surrounding Fisher will be his health headed into 2021. He suffered a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship game and missed out on the Super Bowl. It’s unclear how he’ll be able to bounce back from the serious injury, but many believed it was part of the reason why the Chiefs decided to let him go earlier in free agency.

However, he remained a reliable leader on Kansas City’s offensive line in 2020 and earned his second Pro Bowl nomination.

In Indianapolis, Fisher would have a chance to replace the recently retired Anthony Castonzo, who anchored the Colts offensive line for the last decade. The long-time left tackle decided to hang it up after the team’s first round playoff loss in 2020, leaving a gaping hole in the offensive front. As long as Fisher’s health is in good shape, he definitely has the experience to fill that gap.

The Colts will return next fall with high expectations after finishing 11-5 and second in the AFC South in 2020. Frank Reich will get the chance to work with a new quarterback in Carson Wentz and strong defense as they look to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

It’s possible that Fisher could be the final piece the Colts need to mount a run for the AFC South title.