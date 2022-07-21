Former Chiefs Star Has Reportedly Died At 76

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: Members of the Armed Forces present several flags on the field for the national anthem presentation prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion linebacker Jim Lynch has passed away, according to longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin.

Lynch, an All-American in his senior season at Notre Dame, was a second-round selection for the Chiefs in the 1967 AFL Draft. He played all 11 of his professional seasons in Kansas City, earning second-team All-AFL twice.

"Got to know Jim in my years covering the Chiefs in the 1970s," Gosselin wrote on Twitter. "Class act on and off the field. He understood there was more to life than football."

Lynch played in 151 games for the Chiefs, making 142 starts. He began his career with 148 consecutive appearances, not missing a game until Week 9 of the 1977 season.

According to FootballReference.com, Lynch finished his career with 18 sacks, 17 interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries. He was a member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl championship team in 1969, starting alongside Hall of Famers Bobby Bell and Willie Lanier at linebacker.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lynch's family and friends.