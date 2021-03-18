Former Chiefs Tight End Is Coming Back To Kansas City

It’s been a busy offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the AFC champions have done an excellent job upgrading their offensive personnel.

A few days ago, Kansas City stunned the rest of the NFL by signing Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million contract. He was considered the top offensive guard on the market.

The Chiefs also reached an agreement on a one-year deal with Kyle Long. The three-time Pro Bowler retired after the 2019 season, but recently announced his return to the gridiron.

While the main focus for the Chiefs this offseason is to upgrade an offensive line that was downright putrid in the Super Bowl against the Buccaneers, the front office is also looking to add a few pass catchers.

According to Gabe Ikard, the Chiefs are signing tight end Blake Bell to a one-year deal. It’s a reunion for the two sides since Bell was a part of last year’s Super Bowl team.

TE Blake Bell is signing a 1-year deal with the #Chiefs. The Belldozer won Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City and finds his way back to the organization after a season with the #Cowboys. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) March 18, 2021

In 2019, Bell had eight receptions for 67 yards. He then signed a short-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys, hauling in 11 passes for 110 yards during the 2020 season.

Kansas City doesn’t need Bell to make a huge impact in the passing game – Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce will do most of the heavy lifting in that department. However, the Oklahoma product should be a serviceable blocker in Andy Reid’s offense.