Former Kansas City Chiefs Star Tight End Has Died

Kansas City Chiefs helmet on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A former Kansas City Chiefs star tight end and beloved member of the city’s community has passed away this weekend.

Fred Arbanas, who starred at tight end for the Chiefs from 1962-1970, passed away at the age of 82 on Saturday.

The former Chiefs star was a five-time AFL All-Star. He was named to the AFL’s All-Time Team and won three league championships. Arbanas also helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship in 1970. He is a member of the Chiefs’ team hall of fame.

Arbanas went on to serve for more than 40 years in the Jackson County Legislature after retiring from football.

“We are sad to learn about the passing of longtime Jackson County Legislator and advocate Fred Arbanas. His contributions to the county are too long to list here. He was a great man who will be dearly missed,” the Jackson County Dems tweeted.

Arbanas finished his career with 198 catches, 3,101 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Chiefs fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the former franchise star.

Our thoughts are with Fred’s friends and family. May he rest in peace.


