A former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and college football superstar is headed to the CFL.

“The BC Lions have added American WR/KR De’Anthony Thomas to the roster,” the CFL announced.

“Thomas, 29, brings six years of NFL experience to the den. Selected in round four (124th overall) by Kansas City in the 2014 Draft, Thomas played a role on both offence and special teams with the Chiefs, suiting up in 61 games from 2014-2019.”

De’Anthony Thomas, or DAT for short, was electric during his college days in Eugene. The Chiefs drafted the speedster in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

DAT wasn’t nearly as effective in the NFL as he was in college. His size was a problem, and the Chiefs eventually found a sturdier version of Thomas in Tyreek Hill. He was released in 2019. Thomas went on to spend some time with the Ravens, but never found a consistent spot.

Thomas is now trying to keep his football career alive. He’ll be playing for the BC Lions next season.