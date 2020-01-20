The Spun

Former Eagles Star Brian Westbrook Posts Message For Andy Reid

Andy Reid celebrates the AFC Championship Game win.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. And it couldn’t be happening for a better head coach.

Andy Reid is one of the most beloved coaches in the NFL due his in-game demeanor coupled with his respect for opponents. Now, he’s heading to the biggest game of his head coaching career.

Reid’s former players couldn’t be happier for the long-time head coach. Former Eagles star RB Brian Westbrook congratulated his former coach for reaching the Super Bowl on Twitter.

“Congrats to Andy Reid and the Chiefs on making it to the SuperBowl!,” Westbrook wrote on Twitter.

One of Reid’s most notable coaching strengths is his ability to connect with his players. That’s certainly paying dividends as so many former players are reaching out to congratulate the Chiefs coach.

Kansas City is set to face the San Francisco 49ers in the upcoming Super Bowl contest in Miami.

The 49ers walked away with a 37-20 statement victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

The Chiefs must find a way to stop the 49ers’ rushing attack to come away victorious.

A Kansas City Super Bowl win would be an incredible accomplishment for Reid who’s been chasing a Super Bowl ring for years.


