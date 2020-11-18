Former Giants CB DeAndre Baker Reportedly Signing With New NFL Team

Former Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker will likely get a second crack at an NFL career in the coming days.

The CB was drafted 30th overall by New York after they traded up with Seattle, giving the Seahawks their 37th, 132nd and 142nd picks. The selection didn’t go quite as expected. The Giants released Baker prior to this season as he awaited arraignment on four separate charges of robbery with a firearm from an incident in Florida back in May.

On Monday, it was announced that all charges against Baker were dropped by the Florida prosecutors.

The Chiefs were the first team to jump on the opportunity to court the cornerback. Baker is headed to Kansas City in the next couple of days to visit the organization. He is expected to sign with the practice squad barring any unforeseen issues, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

The #Chiefs are expected to sign former #Giants CB DeAndre Baker to their practice squad in the coming days, source says. The 2019 first-round pick is headed there for a visit, as @NYPost_Schwartz noted. That’s the only planned visit and, barring a snag, he’ll be a Chief. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 18, 2020

Baker started 15 of 16 games for the Giants in 2019, recording a solid 61 tackles. If the second-year pro can work his way up from the practice squad, he could be a solid addition to a banged up Kansas City secondary.

Backup CBs L’Jarius Sneed and Alex Brown have both been placed on IR. Starting corner Antonio Hamilton is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a groin injury.

Stay posted for updates on Baker’s potential signing in the coming days.