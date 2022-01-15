Former NFL Player Found Dead In Prison While Awaiting Trial

Saousoalii “Junior” Siavii, a former NFL defensive tackle, has died after he was found unresponsive in prison earlier this week, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. He was 43 years old.

Siavii was awaiting trial on federal criminal charges. He was arrested in August of 2019 on suspicion of possession of illegal firearms. Later on, Siavii’s name was mentioned as being apart of a drug trafficking conspiracy.

The former NFL defensive tackle was found unresponsive at U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. It’s still unclear how he died.

“Former Chiefs defensive tackle Saousoalii ‘Junior’ Siavii has died after he was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon in a Leavenworth prison as he awaited trial on federal criminal charges related to drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession,” the Kansas City Star reports. “Siavii, 43, was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth around 2:35 p.m, Anna Armijo, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, said in a statement. He was treated by prison staff and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

Siavii played his college ball at the University of Oregon where he garnered plenty of attention from NFL scouts, mostly because of his size.

The Kansas City Chiefs took the 6-foot-5, 320-pound defensive tackle with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Two years later, he stepped away from the NFL because of injuries.

Siavii eventually found his way back to the gridiron in 2008. He had one-year stops playing for the Cowboys and Seahawks.

We wish Siavii’s friends and family all the best during this difficult tragedy.