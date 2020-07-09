Former NFL Player Would Take Lamar Jackson Over Patrick Mahomes

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs rewarded quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the richest contract in the history of American sports.

The Chiefs dealt out a $500 million deal that keeps Mahomes with the team for the next 12 years. It’s a massive reward for the young quarterback, who led the team to a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers last season.

After the contract details came out, analysts around the industry debated the best quarterbacks in the game. Mahomes tops nearly every single list – including one made by players, coaches and scouts earlier this week.

However, one ESPN analyst doesn’t think Mahomes if the best quarterback in the game. Former New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich thinks Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback in the game.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“I’m going with my guy Lamar. Listen to this: 22 years old last year, led the NFL in touchdown passes and led the NFL in yards per carry as a quarterback. When you’re leading the NFL in yards per carry and you’re able to rush for over 1,200 yards as a quarterback at 22 years old — what is your upside? I think Lamar’s upside is absolutely huge. He’s going to continue to grow in the NFL. He’s going to learn. He’s going to understand when to avoid all those big hits he took last year. We learned one thing last year. Number one, he’s a big playmaker. Number two, he’s durable.”

It’s a bold take to say the least.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC title game in his first season and a Super Bowl win in his second.

Meanwhile, Jackson is still searching for his first playoff win.