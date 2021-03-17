Former Pro Bowler Kyle Long Decides On His New Team

After spending the 2020 season in retirement, former Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long decided to come out of retirement to give the NFL another go. And he’s now decided on his new team.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Long is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Per the report, it’s a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Long was the No. 20 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2013 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as one of the best guards in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie – his first of three straight Pro Bowls – and signed a four-year $40 million contract extension in 2016.

But Long decided to retire before the 2020 season and declined his contract option with the team. When he un-retired last week, he was a free agent.

Adding Kyle Long is yet another huge boost to the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line. Earlier in the week they came to terms with free agent guard Joe Thuney, the top guard in the free agent class.

So in the span of three days, the Chiefs have taken what was arguably their only weakness and turned it into a strength.

The Chiefs just keep finding ways to improve upon what is already an elite team. Maybe that’s why they’re coming off back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

