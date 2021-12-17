On Thursday night the football world flicked on their TVs for one of the best games of the weekend.

The Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West showdown. The winner of tonight’s game takes over the lead in the division with just a few more games to play.

Unfortunately, Thursday night’s contest started off with a horrifying play. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tried to hit tight end Donald Parham in the back of the endzone.

Parham went down hard and appeared to be in serious distress on the field. The camera person down in the field walked up to Parham and zoomed in on his face without realizing the tight end was knocked unconscious.

Fans watching the game were stunned the camera zoomed in on a potentially seriously injured player.

“Why the heck would the camera zoom in on a knocked out player like that??” one person asked.

One fan gave the camera person and FOX a break.

“No one knew he was knocked out. Camera man obviously wouldn’t do that if he knew,” one person said.

The camera person – like most of those watching from home – couldn’t have known that Parham was knocked out right away.

Once the camera panned in and saw Parham down, it quickly averted. Unfortunately, the FOX broadcast caught enough to show he was in distress.

Parham was stretchered off the field to be evaluated further.