Gracie Hunt, Daughter Of Chiefs Owner, Reacts To Pageant Win

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner, won a big pageant earlier this month. The daughter of the NFL franchise owner was crowned Miss Kansas USA.

The granddaughter of the Chiefs founder, Lamar Hunt, took to Instagram following her victory.

“I cannot put into words how honored I am to join the VANBROS family and Miss Kansas USA legacy and represent the amazing state of Kansas! Thank you to everyone who believed in me and to God for making my prayers a reality. I hope to make everyone proud through the next part of my journey. And so the adventure begins…” she wrote on Instagram.

Gracie also shared a video from the fitness portion of the event, adding a heartfelt message:

Competing in fitness is one of the most empowering things I’ve ever chosen to do. Preparing for swimsuit competition helped me not only to look good, but to feel good. Exercise and healthful eating reduce stress, increase heart health as well as overall happiness and wellness. Swimsuit modeling or showing my work in the pursuit of health and fitness does not in any way diminish my worth as a woman. It does not abate my true strength, lessen my credibility, or degrade any other area of my life. In fact it reinforces the notion that pageantry develops a hard work ethic in all areas of competition and life lessons about living healthy inside and out. I want all women to feel empowered and strong, so that we may fulfill our potential and become the best versions of ourselves. We are all different. There is no “one size fits all,” but there is confidence in knowing that you are better today than you were yesterday. Work towards health and strength, it is empowering and confidence building. Let us encourage others, serve our communities, and love ourselves, knowing that we are fearfully and wonderfully made by our Creator (Psalm 139:14).

Gracie won the competition 28 years after her mother, Tavia, won it in 1993.

Now, she’s off to compete for the Miss USA crown.