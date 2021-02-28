Gracie Hunt, Daughter Of NFL Owner, Competing For Miss USA

The Kansas City Chiefs were unable to bring home a championship this past season, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. However, perhaps the daughter of the team’s owner will be able to win something in 2021.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, announced this week that she hopes to win Miss USA.

The daughter of the NFL owner will compete in the Miss Kansas USA pageant.

“I’m so excited to announce that I will be competing for Miss Kansas USA this April!” Gracie Hunt tweeted.

FOX 4 in Kansas City had some details on the competition:

The competition is scheduled for April 11, 2021 at the B&B Live Performing Arts Theatre in Shawnee, Kan. The winner will go on to compete for Miss USA. The winner there will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2021 competition. The announcement comes as Johnson County remains under COVID-19 restrictions, including a 50-person or 50% cap on indoor gatherings and events. Johnson County officials will likely review these restrictions in March.

Hunt is a fashion, fitness and sports blogger and she’s also pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Kansas.

You can follow Gracie on Instagram here.