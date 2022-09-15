How To Watch Tonight's Thursday Night Football Game

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the defense of the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Two of the most explosive teams in the NFL will square off this Thursday evening, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tonight's matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers will air on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call.

In order to watch this AFC West showdown, NFL fans have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.

NFL fans are in luck because they can receive a free 30-day trial before making a commitment for the rest of the season.

In addition to getting coverage of the Chargers-Chiefs game, fans will get to watch Amazon's pregame and postgame coverage. The Prime studio squad features Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Charissa Thompson, Andrew Whitworth, Aqib Talib and Taylor Rooks.

Since Amazon will host each Thursday Night Football game for the rest of the season, acquiring a Prime membership is essential for NFL fans.

Next week, Amazon's Thursday Night Football crew will cover an AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.