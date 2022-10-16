Incredible Pregame Video Of Bills, Chiefs Fans Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in traffic in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There are a number of good football games this afternoon, with the marquee matchup featuring the Bills and Chiefs.

These two teams are the cream of the crop in the AFC, and have faced each other in the playoffs each of the last two seasons. Today, they'll meet in a game that could have postseason seeding implications down the road.

Kickoff won't happen until 4:25 p.m. ET (3:25 p.m. in KC), but fans are already getting the parted started in the lots outside Arrowhead Stadium.

Video of tailgaters arriving has been going viral this morning, courtesy of CBS Sports.

The last time these two teams met at Arrowhead, the Chiefs dealt the Bills a gut-wrenching AFC Divisional round loss in January.

Buffalo can't erase all the pain from that game today, but a win over Kansas City would definitely have Bills Mafia feeling great about its Super Bowl chances.

Bills-Chiefs can be seen this afternoon on CBS.