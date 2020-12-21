Injury Update For Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs beat the NFC powerhouse Saints Sunday afternoon, but it came at a cost as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with an injury.

The rookie out of LSU suffered what the Chiefs believed to be a high ankle sprain and strained hip during Sunday’s game. Edwards-Helaire has undergone further testing since then to discover the extent of his injury.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Sunday’s injury diagnosis Monday afternoon. Edwards-Helaire did indeed suffer a high ankle sprain and hip strain and will most likely miss the rest of the regular season.

The Chiefs are optimistic the rookie running back can return by the playoffs. It’ll all depend on how Edwards-Helaire recovers during rehab.

Further tests have confirmed the initial diagnosis. Source said he’ll have a shot for the playoffs depending on how he does in rehab. A silver lining. https://t.co/mG7l76uvZ4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2020

Luckily for the Chiefs, running back depth isn’t an issue. Kansas City signed former superstar back Le’Veon Bell earlier this season to backup Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Bell proved more than capable of running the rock at a high level in Clyde-Helaire’s absence Sunday afternoon. The former Steeler carried the ball 15 times for 62 yards and a score against the New Orleans Saints.

Edwards-Helaire is Kansas City’s leading rusher this season. He’s wracked up 803 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

If the rookie out of LSU is unable to return by the playoffs, the Chiefs should be just fine as long as Bell stays healthy. He proved on Sunday he’s capable of performing at a high level.