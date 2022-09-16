Injury Update For Chiefs Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs into the end zone during a second quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Earlier: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was featured pretty heavily on his team's first possession tonight.

However, on the first play of KC's second drive, Edwards-Helaire's knee was stepped on as he finished a run. He exited the game and is yet to return.

Rookie Isiah Pacheco and veteran backup Jerick McKinnon split reps on Kansas City's third possession of the first half.

McKinnon actually capped the drive off with a 9-yard touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes.

We'll see if Edwards-Helaire comes back soon. The fact he's still on the sideline and has his helmet on does bode well for his chances of returning.

The Chiefs currently trail the Los Angeles Chargers 10-7 in the second quarter on Amazon Prime Video.

Update: Sure enough, Edwards-Helaire was out there for the Chiefs' fourth drive of the game.

It looks like he is alright after all.