Injury Update For Chiefs Star WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill makes a reception.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 09: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs turns up field after catching a pass on a fourth down play late in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens on December 9, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to win back-to-back Super Bowls, the offense needs to be close to full strength. Unfortunately during Thursday’s practice, the defending champs lost Tyreek Hill to an injury.

Hill missed four games during the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury. The Pro Bowl wideout still managed to finish the year with 58 receptions for 860 yards and seven touchdowns.

Before the entire Kansas City fan base starts panicking about Hill’s status for the 2020 season, they’ll need some context on what happened during today’s practice session.

Per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, Hill left practice after pulling up short during one-on-ones. The trainers looked at his right leg on the sidelines. He did not return to the practice field.

With the season opener for the Chiefs just three weeks from today, the coaching staff has to be careful with Hill’s injury.

It’s possible that Kansas City is just being cautious with Hill and that’s why it kept him out of the rest of today’s practice. On the other hand, it sounds like his injury could be related to either his calf or hamstring.

Speedsters like Hill need to be able to change their direction on a dime. That obviously can’t happen if their lower body is compromised.

We’ll see if the Chiefs release another update on Hill later this afternoon.


