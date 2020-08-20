If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to win back-to-back Super Bowls, the offense needs to be close to full strength. Unfortunately during Thursday’s practice, the defending champs lost Tyreek Hill to an injury.

Hill missed four games during the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury. The Pro Bowl wideout still managed to finish the year with 58 receptions for 860 yards and seven touchdowns.

Before the entire Kansas City fan base starts panicking about Hill’s status for the 2020 season, they’ll need some context on what happened during today’s practice session.

Per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, Hill left practice after pulling up short during one-on-ones. The trainers looked at his right leg on the sidelines. He did not return to the practice field.

Chiefs wrapping up sixth day of practice with a notable apparent injury: WR Tyreek Hill left after pulling up during one-on-ones. He went to sideline, where trainers appeared to look at right leg. He was able to jog inside but never returned. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 20, 2020

With the season opener for the Chiefs just three weeks from today, the coaching staff has to be careful with Hill’s injury.

It’s possible that Kansas City is just being cautious with Hill and that’s why it kept him out of the rest of today’s practice. On the other hand, it sounds like his injury could be related to either his calf or hamstring.

Speedsters like Hill need to be able to change their direction on a dime. That obviously can’t happen if their lower body is compromised.

We’ll see if the Chiefs release another update on Hill later this afternoon.